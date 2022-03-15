Ministry of Education Seeks Rs. 3.5 Billion for Construction of Engineering University

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has sought a supplementary grant of Rs. 3.5 billion for the project, ‘Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology (PUEET),’ under the Knowledge Economy Initiative.

A summary was moved to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, which stated that the government is working to establish the PUEET in Islamabad, which will house several centers of excellence in the cutting-edge fields of science and technology, as well as a state-of-the-art technology park. The summary has been approved by the ECC.

The project, titled ‘Pak University of Engineering and Technologies (PUEET) Phase 1 (Knowledge Economy Initiative),’ was considered by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP). In its meeting on 1 September 2021, the CDWP requested the ECNEC for funding for the project worth Rs. 23.54 billion, including FEC worth 5.09 billion.

The ECNEC considered the project in its meeting on 10 September 2021 and transferred the sponsoring and execution of the project from the Ministry of Science & Technology to the Higher Education Commission (HEC). It also instructed the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives to revisit the rationalized cost of the project and resubmit the same within two weeks.

Later on, the cost of the project was rationalized and the ECNEC reconsidered it in its meeting on 24 November 2021. It also approved the Rs. 23.54 billion with FEC Rs. 5.10 billion.

Subsequently, the HEC issued the administrative approval of the project with an implementation period of 72 months.

The project is currently included in the PSDP 2021-22, with an allocation of Rs. 3,500.00 million under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) (Sr#1055) of Science & Technological Research Division under the initiative of Knowledge Economy projects.

On the request of the HEC, the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiative requested the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) for the issuance of a surrender order of Rs. 3,500.00 million that is currently allocated under the PSDP of the MoST in favor of the HEC, which will be claimed as Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) after the approval of the ECC and Federal Cabinet as per their directions.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has issued the surrender order of Rs. 3,498,212,945 in favor of the HEC accordingly.

The proposal for the approval of the TSG of Rs. 3,498,212,945 in favor of the HEC was solicited by the ECC and the Cabinet.