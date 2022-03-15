Zong Launches Industry’s Largest Data Weekly Package ‘Weekly Pro’

Zong 4G has now come up with a powerful ‘Weekly Pro’ package for digitally savvy customers.

Offering the “largest data option in the industry”, the Weekly Pro package will allow subscribers to enjoy unmatched data and voice connectivity without any restrictions.

The Weekly Pro package gives customers 40 GB of all-purpose data, 250 other network minutes, and unlimited Zong minutes and SMSs at the promotional load price of PKR 399 only.

The package brings ultimate convenience and unrivaled connectivity to the customers for the entire week, allowing them to work, play, and always stay connected seamlessly.

The package is in line with Zong’s proactive approach in understanding and addressing the varied connectivity needs of its customers across different segments of the country.

“The Weekly Pro package is part of our ‘Let’s Get Digital’ motto and addresses the heavy data needs of our power users. We realize that people are increasingly depending on their connectivity and data for work – especially in the wake of Covid-19. The Weekly Pro Package turns their handsets into a connectivity powerhouse,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

As a customer-centric company, Zong aims to uplift its customers’ experience to newer heights.

Through its most advanced digital solutions, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network is innovating to provide sought-after solutions, services, and offers to its customers and promises to continue doing so in the future.