Govt to Absorb POL Price Differential Claim of Up to Rs. 34.92 Per Liter

The Price Differential Claim (PDC) on high-speed diesel and petrol has reached Rs. 34.92 and Rs. 23.43 per liter respectively for March 16-31.

To maintain the prices of petroleum products at the current level, the government will bear the Price Differential Claims (PDC) of up to Rs. 34.92/liter in the prices of various petroleum products, according to official documents available with ProPakistani.

The government will bear a PDC of Rs. 26.26/liter on kerosene oil (SKO), and Rs. 29.26/liter on light diesel oil till March 31, 2022.

The government has asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to calculate the amount of PDC accordingly for disbursement to the respective OMCs/refineries under the procedure approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), the documents said.

It is worth mentioning here that last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his address to the nation, had announced reducing the prices of petrol and HSD each by Rs. 10/liter. The prime minister had also announced an Rs. 5/unit cut in electricity prices.

He also announced that relief in the prices of petroleum products and electricity will continue till June 2022.