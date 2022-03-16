Nayatel Partners with DETASAD to Leverage Edge Cloud Computing for Businesses in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Triple Play Service provider, Nayatel, has partnered with DETASAD, a Saudi-German joint venture established in 1982, to leverage its edge computing to facilitate businesses in Pakistan.

Digital transformation post-COVID has shifted business operations in different fields, be it the financial sector, health industry, or the educational sector. More and more companies are opting for cloud services for increased collaboration, data security, and scalability in their everyday work.

Nayatel is known to provide premium quality service to its customers. In a bid to deliver ease of provisioning, Nayatel has partnered with DETASAD, a leading ICT service provider in Saudia Arabia, to collaborate exclusively in introducing edge cloud computing for businesses in different industries.

With this partnership, Nayatel will be moving one step ahead, to establish a new industrial transformation in Pakistan, that will be transforming businesses.

Edge computing will provide industry-specific premium cloud solutions. This will equip the onboarding companies with fast data processing capability, lowest latency, privacy, and bandwidth economy, transcending their work efficiency.

The Saudi-German joint venture will provide the technical backstop with their state-of-the-art expertise, while Nayatel will enable seamless hosting through locally situated data centers to provide ease of connectivity.

This partnership will not only enhance Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, but also contribute towards attaining low operational costs, robust security systems, and customized solutions for multiple industries across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahaj us Siraj, CEO Nayatel said, “With the technological advancements going on Internationally, our vision is to build innovative yet convenient products in Pakistan. Nayatel Cloud has been developed with the intention of becoming the game changer for technological entrepreneurs.”

“Our prime objective is to digitize Pakistan by building and launching scalable, moveable, flexible, reliable, and affordable products of International standards. We are glad to have this collaboration and look forward to making Pakistan the leading digitized country of Asia,” he added.

Felix Wass, President & CEO of DETASAD, stated, “Pakistan is a very exciting market and together with our friends in Nayatel, we are confident that our finance and edge cloud stack will unlock value to our customers in the finance sector by providing them a highly secure, ‘System of Connect’ compliant with strictest data privacy and data sovereignty regulations.”

“We are incorporating DETASAD patent-pending Dynamic Bandwidth Optimization and IOT/ AI ecosystem making dedicated financial sector applications available in a low bandwidth environment on a pure as-a-Service model at any location. We are proud to be a leading contributor in building a digital leader in Asia further strengthening the brotherly bonds between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan,” Felix added.