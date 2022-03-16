PWR Series: Which SUV in Pakistan Is the Fastest?

The SUV market has arguably grown to a degree of over-inflation. Currently, there are over a dozen options to choose from, all of which are priced over Rs. 3 million. This implies that all of them appeal to a small niche of car buyers.
That niche, however, is spoiled by the luxury of choice between several interesting SUVs, with each one offering its own unique flavor.
One of the most important characteristics is their power-to-weight ratio (PWR) as it determines how fast it is. This article will rank all popular SUVs of Pakistan from worst to best, based on their individual PWR:
Rankings
The list below includes the heaviest variants of all SUVs. Here’s how they all rank:
|Overall Ranking
|Model
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Power Output (hp)
|Unladen Weight (kg)
|PWR (hp per kg)
|15
|Haval H6
|1,497 cc
|147
|1,770
|0.083
|14
|Kia Stonic EX+
|1,498 cc
|100
|1,160
|0.086
|13
|Haval Jolion
|1,497 cc
|141
|1,550
|0.091
|12
|DFSK Glory 580 Pro
|1,498 cc
|150
|1,570
|0.095
|11
|Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4
|2,745 cc
|201
|2,100
|0.095
|10
|MG ZS EV
|103 kW
|141
|1,580
|0.096
|9
|Honda BR-V i-VTEC S
|1,497 cc
|120
|1,240
|0.097
|8
|Suzuki Vitara GLX
|1,586 cc
|118
|1,185
|0.099
|7
|Kia Sportage AWD
|1,999 cc
|155
|1,544
|0.100
|6
|Hyundai Tucson Ultimate
|1,999 cc
|155
|1,500
|0.103
|5
|Proton X70 Premium FWD
|1,477 cc
|177
|1,675
|0.105
|4
|Peugeot 2008 Allure
|1,200 cc
|130
|1,120
|0.116
|3
|Toyota Corolla Cross High Grade
|1,798 cc
|168
|1,325
|0.127
|2
|MG HS 1.5T PHEV
|1,490 cc
|250
|1,775
|0.141
|1
|Kia Sorento V6
|3,342 cc
|274
|1,800
|0.154
Note: Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 and MG ZS EV have strong torque figures, which allows for better pulling power despite having a low PWR. Furthermore, Changan Oshan X7 is not on the list because its curb weight is still unknown.
Verdict
In the subcompact SUV segment, Kia Stonic has the worst PWR of 0.086 hp/kg due to the weight of its battery packs. MG ZS EV stands second at 0.096 hp/kg. Peugeot 2008 has the best PWR in its segment at 0.116 hp/kg.
In the compact segment, MG HS 1.5T PHEV ranks first with a PWR of 0.141 hp/kg, whereas Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid places second with a PWR of 0.127 hp/kg. Proton X70 Premium is third, with a PWR of 0.105 hp/kg.
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is in fourth place with a 0.103 hp/kg ratio, while Kia Sportage All-Wheel Drive comes in at fifth place with a PWR of 0.100 hp/kg. DFSK Glory 580 Pro is next with a PWR of 0.095 hp/kg, whereas Haval Jolion and H6 placed second-last and last with PWRs of 0.083 hp/kg and 0.091 hp/kg.
In the midsize SUV segment, Toyota Fortuner placed second, with a PWR of 0.095 hp/kg. On the number one spot, with a PWR of 0.154 hp/kg, is Kia Sorento V6.
Following the recent price hikes, most SUVs only appeal to a small number of buyers. Regardless, for those with enough purchasing power, Proton X70 Premium is the best value with a price tag of around Rs. 5 million as it offers the best PWR for the least amount of money.