Changan Uni-T is Back as Oshan Z6 [Images]

Changan continues to churn out vehicles with styling and design language that puts the likes of Ferarri and Lamborghini to shame. Sporting sharp edges and creases, an uber-aggressive front fascia, and a sporty rear-end, Oshan Z6 is one of the best-looking crossover SUVs on the planet.

Upon first glance, the SUV looks like a doppelganger of Changan Uni-T. But, Oshan Z6 is actually a midsize crossover SUV that competes with the likes of Audi e-Tron, Porsche Cayenne, and Changan’s very own Uni-K.

It will have three powertrain options:

A turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 186 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

A turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 233 hp and 390 Nm of torque.

A plugin-hybrid powertrain that pairs a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine with an 85-kilowatt electric motor that produces a combined total of 282 hp and 585 Nm of torque.

All powertrains are mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Oshan Z6 has a myriad of modern features. It has three screens — one in the center, one next to the windshield, and one in front of the driver. The main screen in the center is 10.25″ and features 3D display technology. The infotainment unit is touch-based and has a voice-recognition feature as well.

The SUV’s driver-aids are operated by an Eagle Pilot 7.0 driving system, which incorporates 12 radars, 3 millimeter-wave radars, and 5 cameras. It also has autonomous driving, however, Changan did not say which level it is.

The SUV will go on sale in mid-2022. Since it is Left Hand Drive (LHD) only at the moment, Changan will initially sell Oshan Z6 only in China and UAE. The company is yet to announce the development of its Right Hand Drive (RHD) version, which implies that Oshan Z6 will not be coming to Pakistan anytime soon.