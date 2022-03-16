Samsung Will Make Even More Foldable Phones This Year: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been a huge success and the Korean phone maker is looking to capitalize on its fortune this year as well. A new report from industry expert Ross Young shows that Samsung is planning to produce a lot more Z Flip phones this year.

Young has 25 years of experience in the display industry and has also shared reliable leaks in the past. He says that Samsung will start shipping display panels for Galaxy Z Flip 4 next month, around the same time as the Z Flip 3 last year.

However, this time around, the panel shipments will be much larger. The tipster expects 8.7 million shipments this year compared to the 5.1 million for the Z Flip 3 in 2021.

Samsung Display is expected to begin panel shipments for the Z Flip 4 next month, same timing as the Z Flip 3 last year. But panel shipments are expected to be much larger. Expecting 8.7M panels in 2022 for the Z Flip 4 vs. 5.1M for the Z Flip 3 in 2021. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

This is nothing but good news for Galaxy Z Flip fans as there will be a lot more units available at launch. The foldable phone will be easier to find and may also be cheaper than before, but not by a lot.

We are still a few months away from the Z Flip 4’s launch so will have to wait a bit for detailed leaks. For now, we only know that we can expect to see flagship hardware and an improved build, likely with a stronger display. There is no word on the design either, but we expect to hear more over the upcoming months.