Tabiyat.pk Launches Its First Ever Omni-Channel Fulfillment Centre in Karachi

Health-tech startup, tabiyat.pk, has launched its first ever fulfilment center in PECHS, Karachi, to serve both online and offline customers.

In September 2020, Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of tabiyat.pk, embarked on a journey to simplify healthcare in Pakistan. Since then, tabiyat.pk has grown from 1 warehouse in PECHS to 7 in total, rapidly expanding its footprint all over Karachi.

Tabiyat.pk is a leading health-tech startup which delivers across Pakistan. The online portal offers authenticated prescription and over the counter medicines with a number of other wellness products.

This is done through purpose-built, temperature-controlled warehouses and a large inventory of authentic medicine.

“I think this will be brilliant. In a country like Pakistan, to simplify healthcare being online isn’t enough; we will have to open up more of these omni-channel setups in order to achieve our mission,” shared Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder, tabiyat.pk.

“The B2C warehouse stocks about 10,000 SKUs, and every month approximately 1,000 SKU’s are added. One of the biggest challenges for the company will be supply chain management,” he stressed.

tabiyat.pk’s warehouses are present in PECHS, North Karachi, and Site Area, encompassing a large part of Karachi and making authentic medicines easily accessible to consumers all over.

With the addition of the B2C fulfilment center and serving both offline and online customers, tabiyat.pk is on track to revolutionizing the health-tech ecosystem.