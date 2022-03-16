US Dollar in Jeopardy as Saudi Arabia Ponders Selling Oil to China in Yuan

Saudi Arabia is considering to price some of its oil sales in Yuan, a move that would undermine the US dollar’s supremacy in the global petroleum market and represent another turn by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the talks with China over yuan-priced oil contracts have been on and off for the better part of six years but recently picked up pace as the Saudis have grown increasingly dissatisfied with the decades-old US security guarantees.

The Saudis are enraged by the United States’ lack of backing for their engagement in Yemen’s civil war, as well as the Biden administration’s attempt to reach an agreement with Iran over its nuclear program.

ALSO READ Govt Keeps Petrol Prices Unchanged

It is no secret that China already purchases more than 25% of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports. It would be a significant move for the Kingdom to price even some of its roughly 6.2 million barrels per day of petroleum exports in anything other than the US dollar if priced in yuan.

The vast majority of global oil sales—roughly 80%—are in dollars, and the Saudis have only traded in dollars since 1974, when they struck a deal with the Nixon administration that included security guarantees. China introduced yuan-priced oil contracts in 2018 as part of its efforts to make its currency tradeable globally, but they haven’t eroded the dollar’s dominance of the oil market.

Conversely, the United States is one of the world’s leading oil producers. According to the US Energy Information Administration, it formerly imported 2 million barrels of Saudi crude per day in the early 1990s, but that figure has dropped to less than 500,000 barrels per day in the month that ended on December 31, 2021.

On the other hand, China’s oil imports have increased in tandem with the country’s growing economy during the last three decades. According to Chinese data, Saudi Arabia was China’s main crude supplier in 2021, supplying 1.76 million barrels per day, followed by Russia at 1.6 million barrels per day.

ALSO READ Funds for Mega Public Projects Can be Raised Through PSX

In light of the above, some experts argue that contracting oil sales in a less stable currency like Yuan may jeopardize Saudi Arabia’s budgetary position. The impact on the Saudi economy would most likely be determined by the amount of oil sold and its principle price in the market.

On the contrary, another pool of prominent economists suggests that moving away from dollar-denominated oil sales would diversify the Kingdom’s revenue base and might eventually lead to the Saudi Riyal (SAR) being pegged to a basket of currencies, similar to how Kuwait did it.