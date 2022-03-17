All You Need to Know About Honor Magic 4 Lite [Images]

The Honor Magic 4 series is set to launch soon as the latest flagship lineup from the Chinese brand. But other than the top-tier Magic 4 and 4 Pro, there will also be a much cheaper Magic 4 Lite, which has just appeared in a comprehensive leak.

This leak from Appuals includes the entire spec sheet for the Magic 4 Lite and even an expected price tag.

Here is what the mid-range phone is all about.

Design and Display

The display will be just as large as the flagship phones in the series. It will be a flat 6.81-inch LCD panel instead of an OLED, but with the same 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution will be toned down to 1080p and the fingerprint sensor will move to the side of the phone.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the 4nm flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be swapped out for the mid-range Snapdragon 695. The base memory configuration will be 6GB/128GB and there will be no microSD card slot for expansion.

The Magic 4 Lite will boot the dated Andoird 11 with Magic UI 6 on top.

Cameras

The camera setup has received downgrades as well. The main camera will be a 48MP sensor accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It will be capable of 1080p 60 FPS video recording even though it can easily do 4K with the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The selfie camera in the punch-hole cutout should be a 16MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The Magic 4 Lite will have the same 4,800 mAh battery as its siblings, but with 40W fast charging (down from 66W).

From the looks of it, it appears that the Magic 4 Lite is the global version of the Honor X30. It is expected to go official for as low as €300 or less.