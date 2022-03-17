Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s Official 3D Design Leaked [Images]

Apple iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly bring several changes to the flagship phone lineup. New 3D renders have surfaced with complete designs of the iPhone 14 Pro that confirm previous rumors.

The reports come from 91Mobiles claiming that the upcoming series will feature four different models, which will not feature a mini version.

The iPhone 14 series will see major design changes, with the company swapping the large notch with a two-punch hole cut out for both the camera and other necessary sensors.

Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro is the only one that will ship with the next-generation A16 Bionic chip, while the other two models will come with the A15 chipset.

There will be drastic variances between the vanilla and Pro versions. The iPhone 14 Pro will also feature minimal bezels on the front, while the SIM card slot, volume buttons, and alert sliders are on the left side.

From the back, the phone is similar to the iPhone 13 Pro with a large square module and three camera cutouts. Moreover, the display will come with a 6.1-inch screen and a 120Hz ProMotion OLED panel. The phone will feature 6GB of RAM.