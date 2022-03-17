Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payments for IDPs to Begin From March 24

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative of the government, the process of making payments to the internally displaced families returning to Tirah valley will begin on March 24.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, stated on Thursday, “Each of the 15,699 returning families will be paid one-off assistance of Rs. 20,000 under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program. All payments will be mobilized through the biometric payment system of Ehsaas. Arrangements are being made to run smooth cash transfer operations.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Sania visited Tirah valley to find out the extent of help needed by returning families. During the visit, she interacted with affected families to listen to their problems. Towards the end of her visit, Dr. Sania had also announced the Ehsaas Emergency Cash package for 15,699 families, after the Prime Minister’s approval. Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North KP facilitated the visit.

Ehsaas has also set up Ehsaas Registration Desks in the valley to update the shock responsive registry of Ehsaas and to register the deserving families for financial aid through the cash transfer programs of Ehsaas.

Tirah valley is located in the Khyber Tribal district around 90 km away from Peshawar. Owing to terrorist activities and a military operation, locals had to vacate the area. Security forces have now successfully cleared the area and peace is restored. Displaced families are coming back to their homes after twelve years.