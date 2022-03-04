Govt Announces Ehsaas Emergency Cash Package for Internally Displaced Families

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, SAPM visited Tirah Valley in Khyber Tribal District today. She welcomed thousands of internally displaced families returning home after twelve long years.

During the visit, she announced the federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash package for 15,699 affected families, after the Prime Minister’s approval. Each family will get one-off cash assistance of Rs. 20,000 as immediate relief.

ALSO READ Govt is Incentivizing Most Capable Sectors to Help Economy Grow: PM

In Tirah, Dr. Sania was joined by senior officials of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps KP. She also interacted with the men as well as women of affected families and assessed their needs.

“I salute the bravery and sacrifices of internally displaced families of Tirah who had to stay away from their homes for the last 12 years owing to militancy and following the military operation. It is very heartening to see that life in Tirah Valley is now returning to normalcy. The federal government is committed to supporting all the affectees returning to different parts of Tirah.

While in Tirah, Dr. Sania also reviewed arrangements being made to open Ehsaas Registration Desks. Ehsaas’ shock-responsive registry is being operationalized in the valley for self-registration of families in need of Ehsaas’ cash assistance.

According to the PM’s directives, one food truck of Ehsaas has also been mobilized in Tirah to deliver cooked meals to people.

15,699 families had to vacate the valley when militants occupied their area, situated near the Afghan border, and a military operation started against them. Security forces have now cleared the region of militants, that is why displaced families are now coming back to their homes.

ALSO READ Pakistan Connects Another Nuclear Power Plant to National Grid

Tirah valley is located around 90 km away to the southwest of Peshawar. The valley is home to six major Afridi tribes including Bar Qambar Khel, Qamar Khel, Kuki Khel, Malik Din Khel, Sipah, and Aka Khel.