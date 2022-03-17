Elon Musk’s Internet Service Starlink is Speeding Up

Previously, in December a report from internet data and analytics firm Ookla, shared that as SpaceX increased its area coverage, its internet speed slowed down. However, now a recent report shares that things are potentially getting better for Starlink.

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, released its latest satellite internet quarterly report on Wednesday, evaluating the last three months of 2021. The report clearly mentioned that while median download speeds are still recorded below fixed broadband, Starlink drew closer than ever before to replicating quality internet with a median download speed of 104Mbps.

Meanwhile, the other two satellite internet providers in the U.S., Viasat, and HughesNet, stood at 21Mbps and 20Mbps, respectively. However, Starlink did experience plenty of median speed discrepancies in different locations around the US as per Ookla’s report. Where South Florida got 200Mbps, parts of Oregon recorded a speed of about 65Mbps. While the median speed for all fixed broadband providers was recorded at 131Mbps, meaning that even the best satellite service has some catching up to do.

Additionally, for Starlink’s median speeds to exceed the US Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) definition of broadband, which stands at 25Mbps or higher, even at the low end is potentially encouraging for the future of satellite internet. Now it’s just a matter of stability as the service grows, along with the issue of pricing, with the fastest Starlink service tier costing $500 per month.