Google Announces I/O Event for 2022

Google has officially confirmed it will be hosting its I/O event this year on the 11th and 12th of May, live from the Shoreline Amphitheater. The event will feature mostly remote participation, with some of the conference live-streamed.

Google spokesperson, Alex Garcia-Kummert, in a comment to The Verge stated:

This year’s event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is completely free and open to everyone virtually.

Chief Technology Correspondent at Axios, Ina Fried, tweeted that the audience will be limited to mainly Googlers including some partners.

Registration for the event will be free-of-cost and is expected to begin sometime within this month.

Google’s annual I/O puzzle has also been made live on the official site.

The company has already launched the first Android 13 Developer Preview, so it is likely to focus mostly on Android 13. It will also announce new additions to its products like Assistant, Search, and Maps at Google I/O.

The event was previously canceled in 2020 due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.