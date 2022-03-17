Islamabad Increases Holidays For Schools and Offices

The Federal Government has decided to increase the number of public holidays in Islamabad on the occasion of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting which coincides with the Pakistan Day Parade.

According to the official notification issued by the Cabinet Division, in addition to the already notified holidays from 22 to 24 March, 21 March will also be observed as a public holiday in Islamabad.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces 2 Holidays for Offices on Holi

Pakistan is set to host the 48th session of the OIC CFM meeting in Islamabad on 22 and 23 March. Foreign Ministers of all Muslim countries will participate in the meeting.

The plenary will discuss issues facing the Islamic world and present solutions to increase mutual cooperation between Muslim countries for the collective benefit of all Muslims.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the Pakistan Day Parade to be held on 23 March in Islamabad have been completed and full-dress rehearsals are now underway.

All delegations of the OIC CFM meeting have also been invited to the Pakistan Day Parade and they will witness the parade as the ‘guest of honor.’