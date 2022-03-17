Punjab Announces Disparity Allowance for Govt Employees

The Punjab government has approved a federal-style 15 percent Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) to address the grievances of government employees across the province.

According to a handout issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary Punjab on Wednesday, the government employees will receive a 15 percent DRA on the running basic salary, effective from 1 March 2022. The Finance Department will submit a summary in this regard for approval.

“In the eligibility criteria for the 25% Special Allowance 2021 given earlier, it will be ensured that there is no unnecessary exclusion in this regard, as and when indicated by the concerned circles,” the press statement read.

As per the Punjab Service Tribunal’s decision on salaries and services of employees of schools and colleges, the School Education Department and Higher Education Department will resolve the issue within 30 days after internal working.

The communique said that the Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care (P&SHC) would ‘initiate a summary for the up-gradation of lady health workers within 30 days’.

Similarly, the up-gradation of Lab Attendants (BPS-01) of the education department will also be considered.