Quaid-i-Azam University Announces 4 Holidays

The administration of Quaid-i-Azam University has announced a four-day holiday from 21 to 24 March on account of the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

The notice was given with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, in an official statement today.

It read, “The university will remain closed with effect from 21 March to 24 March 2022 (Monday to Thursday) on account of the 48th session of the OIC CFM and Pakistan Day”.

The news follows the Cabinet Secretariat announcement of three holidays on 22, 23, and 24 March in Islamabad for the OIC meeting, in a notification issued on 10 March.

“All Federal Ministries/Divisions along with their Attached Departments and other Organizations/Offices of the Federal Government located in Islamabad shall also remain closed on Tuesday the 22nd March 2022 and Thursday, the 24th March 2022,” it detailed.

Pakistan is hosting a CFM session of the OIC for the first time in 15 years, under the theme ‘Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development’ between 22 and 24 March in Islamabad.

China’s Minister of Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, will also attend it as a special guest at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.