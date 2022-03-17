TPL, PSX and Many Other Services are Down due to Data Center Outage in Karachi

A range of digital services are currently facing outages in Pakistan due to a data center hiccup in Karachi.

Our sources confirmed that dozens of companies are facing outages with their digital footprint completely offline since the morning when a UPS battery at Cybernet data center malfunctioned.

According to details, as per standard operating procedures (SOPs), the entire system was put on a halt to avoid any further damage and hence a variety of digital services, call centers, apps and other solutions went offline.

Notable services that were impacted due to the outage include TPL Maps, TPL Trakker, their website, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) website, PSO Cards services and digital services of a number of banks were affected due to the outage.

A message on the PSX website read, “PSX is functioning as normal with all trading activities operating. Due to external technical hosting issues, the PSX website and PSX Data Portal Services are currently unavailable.”

The statement, however, added that “trading activities continue normally at the Exchange.”

Our sources confirm that initial check-up is being done and services are being restored in phases. The complete recovery of services could take some time, however, an ETA is yet to be ascertained in this regard.

More information on this incident is awaited and will be shared when available.