Xiaomi 12 is Launching in Pakistan Soon

Xiaomi 12 launched in the global market just two days ago and it is already set to launch in Pakistan soon. The news comes from Xiaomi Pakistan’s official Twitter account, which just teased an imminent launch for Xiaomi’s latest flagship lineup.

This is the moment you've been waiting for.

We are bringing #Xiaomi12Series, so that you #MasterEveryScene. pic.twitter.com/V0EFLZzAcY — Xiaomi Pakistan (@Xiaomi_Pakistan) March 16, 2022

The teaser does not reveal a specific launch date, but we can expect it to happen this month since the teaser campaign has officially started. Soon we will start seeing more teasers for specifications and eventually a launch date as well.

The Xiaomi 12 series currently consists of the standard Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X, but it is unclear which models are coming to Pakistan. But since the teaser says Xiaomi 12 “series”, we can expect to see multiple phones.

The Xiaomi 12X, 12, and 12 Pro are priced at $649, $749, and $999 in the global market so we can expect them to be priced between Rs 120,000 – 190,000 in Pakistan if they are locally produced. If the phones are imported, then they will cost a lot higher than their international prices.

As a recap, the Xiaomi 12 has a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 68 billion colors, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.