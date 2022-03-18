Islamabad Traffic Police Continues Crackdown on Drivers and Motorcyclists

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has formulated special squads to deal with amateur drivers and motorcyclists without helmets.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, clarified that taking action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists without helmets is aimed at protecting them from harm, and should not be regarded as a punitive measure.

He also requested parents to keep underage children away from vehicles, including motorcycles, in line with the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

The SSP Traffic has also instructed SP Traffic, Arif Hussain Shah, and all the zonal DSPs to take action against novice drivers and to assure that the city’s roads are safe.

Several students have volunteered to work with the ITP, for which SSP Iqbal has mandated ITP’s teams to visit educational institutions to impart traffic awareness and to enhance its efforts to notify citizens about traffic rules.

Via Daily Times