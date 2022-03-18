Redmi Launches K40S as the Latest Affordable Flagship

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi, recently unveiled the K50 and the K50 Pro. Along with the flagship smartphones, the company also revealed the K40S, a smartphone much similar to the K40.
Design & Display
The phone features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400px resolution. While gaming, the touch sampling rate can reach up to 360Hz.
The device comes in four different colors: Black, Gray, Blue, Green.
Internals & Storage
Redmi K40S comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC with RAM options of 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB, along with UFS 3.1 internal storage of 128GB and 256GB.
Camera
The smartphone comes with a 48MP f/1.8 main lens with a 1/2.0-inch Sony IMX582 sensor, along with an optically-stabilized lens. The triple camera unit features 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor.
Moreover, the K40S has a 20MP selfie camera.
Battery & Pricing
The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging support.
Prices for the K40S begin from $283 for the variant with 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. While the other variants are priced as follows:
- 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage: $315
- 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage: $345
- 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage: $377
Redmi K40S Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
- GPU: Adreno 650
- OS: Android 12, MIUI 13
- Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.67 inches, AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels,
- Memory
- RAM: 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
- Internal: 128GB or 256GB
- Card Slot: No
- Camera
- Rear: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide) + 8 MP, 119˚ (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 20 MP, (wide)
- Colors: Black, Gray, Blue, Green
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 67W, 100% in 38 min
- Price: $283