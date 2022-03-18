Samsung Unveils Galaxy A Series With Larger Batteries and Impressive Cameras

Samsung has introduced two new 5G smartphones with 5nm chipsets and a 4G midranger in the Galaxy A series. While some details have been withheld by the company most of the specifications have been revealed.

Alongside the smartphones, Samsung is launching an Onyx color for the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live to complement its A-series lineup.

A charger will not be included with any of the A-series phones given the company’s latest policy of going eco-friendly and making its packaging using sustainably sourced paper and reducing its size.

The smartphones make use of sustainable and recyclable material for the side buttons and SIM card trays.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Design & Display

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is the largest of the three models with the biggest display screen 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone is available in Gray, Mint, White colors.

Internals & Storage

The A73 5G and the rest of the phones feature an unnamed chipset which is rumored to be the Exynos 1280. Along with the octa-core chip, the phone offers RAM variations of 6GB and 8GB, along with 128GB or 256GB internal storage capacities. The storage can be extended by 1TB or more with a microSD card.

Camera

The phone packs a 108MP main camera with an f/1.8 lens and OIS. The telephoto lens has been replaced by the high-resolution main sensor that does all the zooming. The quad-camera setup also packs a 12 MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 5 MP f/2.4 macro, and a 5 MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

The chipset can fuse a maximum of 12 images for enhanced Night mode shots. The handset also makes use of two cameras in Portrait mode for clearer imaging. Smart sensors have also been included that help automatically picks the best frame rate for recording videos even with low lighting.

The selfie camera features a 32MP wide lens.

Battery & Pricing

The A73 packs a Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to launch on 22nd April.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specifications

Chipset: TBD

TBD CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: TBD

TBD OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 12, One UI 4.1 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.7 inches, Super AMOLED+, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.7 inches, Super AMOLED+, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels Memory RAM: 6GB or 8GB Internal: 128GB or 256Gb Card Slot: microSDXC

Camera Rear: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide) + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)

Colors: Gray, Mint, White

Gray, Mint, White Fingerprint Sensor: U nder display, optical

nder display, optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W Price: TBD

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Design & Display

The Galaxy A53 5G packs a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rated IP67 dust and water-resistant, and makes use of Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.

Internals & Storage

The handset will come with 6GB and 8GB RAM capacities along with internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB.

Galaxy A53 5G boots Android 12 and One UI 4.1. The company guarantees that both smartphones will receive four operating system updates along with 5 years of security patches.

Camera

The main camera of the handset features a 64MP main sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and OIS. The camera unit is also equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. It gets the same camera features that are available on the A73.

The A53 features a 32MP selfie camera in a punch-hole display.

Battery & Pricing

Galaxy A53 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging, the same as the Galaxy A73.

The smartphone will retail for $450 for a SIM-free unit.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

Chipset: TBA

TBA CPU: Octa-core (2.4 GHz & 2.0 GHz)

Octa-core (2.4 GHz & 2.0 GHz) GPU: TBA

TBA OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 12, One UI 4.1 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.5 inches, Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.5 inches, Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels Memory RAM: 6GB or 8GB Internal: 128GB or 256GB Card Slot: microSDXC

Camera Rear: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide) + 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)

Colors: Black, White, Blue, Peach

Black, White, Blue, Peach Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W Price: $450

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Design & Display

The A33 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features the same Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the screen.

The handset is IP67 rated for both water and dust resistance.

Internals & Storage

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM capacities, along with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. A MicroSD slot is also present.

The device will also boot Android 12 on top of One UI 4.1.

Camera

The rear camera features a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and OIS. The unit is also equipped with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The handset has a 13MP selfie camera located in a notch display.

Battery & Pricing

The A33 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery with only 15W charging support that can achieve a full charge in roughly 2.5 hours.

The phone will be widely available from 22nd April for $434.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications