Telenor Pakistan Partners with Askari Insurance to Bring Health & Safety Benefits to Its Franchise Staff

Many formal and informal sectors in Pakistan lack adequate occupational safety and health measures at the workplace, or even proper awareness of health and safety related risks and hazards. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), 2.2 million people die every year in Pakistan due to work-related accidents or illnesses, more than 270 million workers sustain injuries at work and an estimated 160 million suffer from work-related illnesses.

Considering the unprecedented health risks associated with Covid-19 and the resurgence of its variants, it is important that companies introduce such measures into their corporate policies to provide an additional layer of security to front-desk workers. With exactly that in mind, Telenor Pakistan has taken the initiative to extend its health & existing life insurance policies, safety and security initiatives for franchisees and vendors. This development offers franchise staff and vendors a wide range of health insurance benefits through Askari Insurance.

With such meticulous health and safety policies in place, front-line workers have the comfort of life insurance that covers all kinds of unforeseeable circumstances such as theft/mugging, hospitalisation, accidents, disability, terminal illness, and loss of life. Telenor Pakistan’s expanded health insurance policy covers more than 3,800 employees from over 350 franchises across the nation. Staff from franchises associated with Telenor Pakistan can now avail up to PKR 1 million in financial assistance in case of loss of life and PKR 50,000 per year on health insurance (IPD).

When companies like Telenor Pakistan think outside the box in facilitating their stakeholders and business partners, everyone wins. This is especially true in the case of Telenor Pakistan’s retailers, who will now be able to make Direct-to-Retail digital payments to Telenor Pakistan, reducing outdoor exposure of franchise staff in times of a global pandemic. Access to multiple cash deposit machines will provide sales staff with additional cash deposit touch points hence reducing the risk of theft and mugging while carrying large amounts of cash.

“To solidify our commitment of keeping health and safety as our top priority, we are taking this initiative to ensure that not just our employees, but the employees of our business partners are also protected and taken care of,” said Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer at Telenor Pakistan. He further added, “We are committed, more than ever, to provide our partners with the confidence and support they need to continue being a valued part of Telenor Pakistan.”

To bring about a lasting culture of precaution at work across the board, Telenor Pakistan has also introduced a complete system of digitised health, safety and environment (HSE) drives and guidelines for awareness of the staff. However, Telenor Pakistan understands that guidelines alone are not enough to make a deep enough impact and encourages strict compliance with helmet use and complete licensing for commercial vehicles.

Staying true to the nation’s vision of digitisation, Telenor Pakistan has equipped the franchisees with its Apollo app that allows them to update trip and vehicle details in real-time. The Apollo app also comes equipped with the AUXO IoT solution that tracks riding habits and accidents for analytical reporting and behaviour tagging.

Responsible employers across the country should prioritise the safety of its people and partners and constantly strive to ensure that they have the best possible health and safety standards in place. Telenor Pakistan’s strong commitment towards safety is reiterated by ensuring effective implementation of controls to mitigate the hazards associated with work and the constant upskilling and training of its people to deal with emergencies.