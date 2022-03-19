Honor Reveals Launch Date for its Upcoming Affordable Phones

Honor made a comeback in the global market after separating itself from Huawei. Honor phones now have Google Mobile Services (GMS) once again and the company has been launching flagships and high-end phones left and right.

The Chinese brand is yet to announce budget phones in the global scene, but that may change soon. Honor has just announced another global product launch event for March 29 and we are expecting to see new Honor X series phones.

The company has not revealed anything through its website but has been placing banner ads, search result ads, Instagram ads, and more. These ads show that the Honor X series will go global soon including the Honor X7, X8, and the X9 5G.

The ads have not revealed any specifications or design, but we expect to hear more details once the official teaser campaign kicks off. The Honor X8 has appeared in an older leak with a 90Hz LCD, Snapdragon 680, 64MP camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

It remains to be seen whether this is the same Honor X8 that is about to go global soon. But in any case, we can expect its X7 and X9 siblings to feature similar specifications, such as the Snapdragon 695 SoC or a 120Hz display.

We will update this space as soon as there is more information.