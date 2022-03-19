Plentys.pk is Launching in Lahore with its Mega Campaign – BIG Discounts & iPhone 13 Giveaway

The new and emerging online eCommerce marketplace – Plentys.pk is all set to launch in Lahore on the 23rd of March 2022.

With so many online stores claiming to offer the best products at the best prices, customers might not be able to recall Plentys.pk which is a new Pakistani eCommerce brand that aims to level up online selling practices.

Plentys.pk started off by selling a vast range of products to customers in Karachi and now expanded towards online shopping in Lahore, Pakistan by offering the best experience while shopping online!

Plentys.pk Lahore Giveaway – Shop & Win iPhone 13

Since the online shopping store is selling in Lahore for the very first time, it has planned to introduce a variety of special treats for the Lahoris that they will absolutely love!

Beginning with one of the most anticipated giveaways of 2022,

Plentys.pk is offering a FREE iPhone 13 to three winners of the giveaway in Lahore.

Along with that, Lahori customers will also be offered up to 40% off on all products because who doesn’t love discounts at the end of the day?

Get Your Favorite Products Delivered in 30 Minutes

Have you ever told yourself “Itna intezar kon karega, dukaan pai jana bethar hai”?

Keeping this in mind Plentys.pk is now offering delivery in just 30 minutes with absolutely no delivery charges!

Get Your Product Delivered Even At Midnight

“Wait, does that mean delivery can only take place during the daytime, because who can possibly deliver at 3 o’clock in the night in just a matter of a few minutes?”

Plentys.pk promises to get your parcel delivered to you within 30 minutes, 24/7!

Some Exciting Discount Vouchers You Don’t Want To Miss

Treating everyone like a family, Plentys.pk is also planning to GREET its new members of the family with something special.

Steps to Avail Greeting Discount

Use code GREETINGS and avail Rs. 200 off on your first order from the app and avail Rs. 100 off on your first order from the website.

Download Now Plentys.pk Android App | Plentys.pk iOS App

It does not end here…

With the second order, customers get a chance to avail Rs. 300 OFF on the Plentys.pk website using and Rs.500 OFF on the app.

Use code LOYALTY and avail Rs. 500 off on your second order from the app and avail Rs.300 off on your first order from the website

Plentys.pk loves making best friends and you can be one of them.

Be Plentys.pk BFF by Following These Steps

Use code BFF and avail Rs. 1000 off on your third order from the app.

Win Cash With Plentys.pk Wallet Feature

This exciting feature of Plentys.pk wallet can make you get some extra cash by playing some fun games! Save more with these achievements.

Mark your calendars for 23rd March 2022 and get ready for a bundle of surprises on this Pakistan Day!