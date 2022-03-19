Realme GT Neo3 Will be the First Handset With Dimensity 8100

MediaTek recently unveiled its Dimensity 8100 and 8000 chipsets for smartphones. Rumor has it that the Realme GT Neo3 is likely to be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Vice President of the company, Xu Qi Chase, revealed that the phone will also come with another chip that will assist the Dimensity’s Mali-G610 MC6 GPU for a much more stable frame rate in games and in most cases lower power consumption.

The chip will work similarly to MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), a feature that makes low frame footage into a high frame rate version.

The chipset features motion interpolation at up to 120 fps while also making use of the handset’s high refresh rate display.

The company even posted a video showcasing the handset running Genshin Impact, a highly demanding game. The video has been recorded in slow-motion to showcase the differences between the normal unassisted game running on Dimensity 8100 (top) and the game with interpolation enabled running at 90 fps (bottom).

Realme has been in direct competition with Vivo’s gaming division iQOO for a long time, while the Realme GT Neo3 will be the official phone used in the Honor of Kings national competition.

The smartphone will be paired with fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage making the handset faster for general purpose-use and not only for gaming. Other teasers suggest that the phone will be equipped with 150W charging support.

Realme GT Neo3 will be launched next week on 22nd March.