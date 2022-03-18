Huawei Introduces World’s Tiniest Fast Charger and Ultra-Fast Router

On Wednesday, Huawei introduced several innovative gadgets, a small portable 25W fast charger along with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router.
Huawei Mini 25W Fast Charger
Weighing only 40g, the charger features a Type-C connector and is compatible with numerous charging standards.
The tiny charger can charge phones such as the Huawei P50 with a 4,200mAh battery pack to almost 50% in only 30 minutes.
The charger will officially be unveiled on 18th March with a price tag of only $12 for the charging brick, while both the Type-C cable with the brick will retail for $15.
Huawei Router AX6
Router AX6 packs dual-band Wi-Fi 6+ support with speeds reaching up to 7200Mbps. The router has 8 signal amplifiers for uninterrupted internet access, helping produce a stable high-speed network connection.
The router can allow downloading HD movies and other large-sized files, including 4K live broadcasts, without the need for buffering.
Huawei Router AX6 features the company’s very own AI-jamming technology for enhanced connectivity while avoiding Wi-Fi co-channel interference.
For an optimal gaming experience, the router comes with the Huawei GameTurbo 2.0 which helps reduce delay and packet loss by 20%.
Interactive features of the HarmonyOS are also supported by the router for easy management of internet devices via a drag-and-drop UI.
A child time and behavior monitoring feature is also included for blocking unnecessary websites and limiting internet use.