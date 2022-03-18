Huawei Introduces World’s Tiniest Fast Charger and Ultra-Fast Router

On Wednesday, Huawei introduced several innovative gadgets, a small portable 25W fast charger along with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router.

Huawei Mini 25W Fast Charger

Weighing only 40g, the charger features a Type-C connector and is compatible with numerous charging standards.

The tiny charger can charge phones such as the Huawei P50 with a 4,200mAh battery pack to almost 50% in only 30 minutes.

ALSO READ Time to Grab You Favorite realme Products Once Again at the Pakistan Day Sale on Daraz

The charger will officially be unveiled on 18th March with a price tag of only $12 for the charging brick, while both the Type-C cable with the brick will retail for $15.

Huawei Router AX6

Router AX6 packs dual-band Wi-Fi 6+ support with speeds reaching up to 7200Mbps. The router has 8 signal amplifiers for uninterrupted internet access, helping produce a stable high-speed network connection.

The router can allow downloading HD movies and other large-sized files, including 4K live broadcasts, without the need for buffering.

Huawei Router AX6 features the company’s very own AI-jamming technology for enhanced connectivity while avoiding Wi-Fi co-channel interference.

ALSO READ Computers Will be Made Out of Crystals In The Future

For an optimal gaming experience, the router comes with the Huawei GameTurbo 2.0 which helps reduce delay and packet loss by 20%.

Interactive features of the HarmonyOS are also supported by the router for easy management of internet devices via a drag-and-drop UI.

A child time and behavior monitoring feature is also included for blocking unnecessary websites and limiting internet use.