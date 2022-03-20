Awais Manzur Sumra Given Look After Charge of Finance Secretary

The federal government has given the look after charge of finance secretary to Awais Manzur Sumra.

As per the notification, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh additional Secretary (in charge) Finance division is granted ex-Pakistan leave for one week starting from March 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary Finance division Awais Manzur Sumra has been assigned the look after charge of Secretary Finance for the leave period of Hamed Yaqoob Shiekh.

ALSO READ Employment Opportunities in Sindh and Punjab Surge in FY22

It is pertinent to note that Awais Manzur Sumra is also involved in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the ongoing seventh review of Pakistan’s economy as he is looking after the affairs of External Finance.

In another notification, the government has also given the approval to post Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan as Executive Director of World Bank for a period of four years.

He will assume the charge when the two years tenure of incumbent Executive Director Kamran Baloch expires on October 31, 2022, the notification stated.