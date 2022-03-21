CM KP Orders Prompt Land Acquisition for Dir Cadet College

Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan has directed swift completion of the land acquisition procedure for Cadet College in Upper Dir so that construction work on the project could begin.

He also ordered the communications and works department to complete the Chakdara Bypass Road by June of this year, saying that the provincial government will provide the required funds on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review the progress on the development projects of Dir. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, senior officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PHA), and others.

During a briefing, it was revealed that the PC-1, worth Rs. 6.9 billion, had been prepared for the construction of a 44-kilometer road from Patrak to Thal Kumrat in Upper Dir and that the land acquisition process for the Talash-Kalpanai Bypass Road in Lower Dir had been completed.

Furthermore, it was informed that the bids for the construction of the 30-km Dir Motorway have been received and are being assessed, and the project agreement would be completed by mid-August.

The session was told that the appointment of academics and other personnel for the newly established Timargara Medical College was underway.

Similarly, a special committee has been formed to oversee the matters pertaining to the appointment of a project director for the formation of the University of Dir.

During the review of the projects in the sports and tourism sector, it was informed that a site for the establishment of Dir Sports Complex had been identified, and PC-1 of the project would be ready by end of this month.

The meeting was informed that progress was also being made on the Panjkora River Left Right Bank Canal project.

The chief minister directed the concerned ministries to finish all projects within the timeframes specified and added that no delays will be accepted in public welfare initiatives.