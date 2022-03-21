Islamabad Takes an Important Step to Prevent Forest Fires in Margalla Hills

The civil administration of district Islamabad has enforced a ban on all sorts of recreational activities in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) to avoid forest fires.

According to the official notification, the ban comes into effect immediately and will remain in place for two months. During this period, outdoor cooking, campfires, and BBQs will be prohibited in the MHNP.

In addition to this, parking cars and motorbikes on the Pir Sohawa Road has also been banned to deter visitors from stopping on the roadsides of the national park to engage in recreational activities.

The development comes after the Ministry of Climate Change and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) informed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad about the factors causing forest fires in the MHNP.

In a separate development, DC Islamabad also ordered to shut down all hiking trails in the MHNP for four days because of the extraordinary events taking place in the federal capital in the next few days.

The trails will remain closed from 21 to 24 March due to the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) which coincides with the National Day Parade.