Lahore Police Announces Security Plan for Pak-Aus Cricket Series

Lahore’s police have devised a thorough security plan for the Pakistan-Australia matches that will take place from today to 5 April at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

More than 8,000 police officers and officials from various Lahore police units, including SSPs, SDPOs, SHOs, the Dolphin Squad, the Police Response Unit, the and Elite Force, will carry out security, patrolling, and traffic responsibilities during the matches as per the traffic plan.

Ten SSPs, 31 DSPs, 77 SHOs, 332 upper subordinates, over 6,000 FCs (also comprising lady constables), 204 Dolphin Squad teams, and 107 Police Response Unit (PRU) teams will be deployed accordingly.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore stated that spectators will be given four layers of security and will only be permitted to enter the stadium after a thorough inspection and compliance with COVID-19 SOPs. He added that the stadium’s and parking lots’ CCTV cameras are fully functional and the traffic advisory will be strictly implemented.

Meanwhile, the Australian team and officials have been granted the status of state guests by the government.

Via The News