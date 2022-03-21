Female Drivers Can Improve Lahore’s Traffic: CTO Lahore

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi, has said that female drivers are more disciplined than male drivers and remarked that if their numbers increase, Lahore’s traffic will be more disciplined as they drive more carefully.

The number of female drivers in the provincial capital, which includes students, professionals, and mothers, has grown considerably over the last few years. Many of them have been observed driving confidently everywhere from the clear roads of housing societies to major roads of the city that are choked with heavy traffic.

ALSO READ Govt to Increase Fines for Traffic Violations

Several women are now benefitting from Pakistan’s first women driving licensing and testing center in Liberty, Lahore, which offers dedicated services to females, ranging from the acquisition of learner’s permits to testing and issuance of driving licenses.

ALSO READ New Driving Licensing Center in Lahore to Offer 24-Hour Service

This is convenient for women as the licensing center employs an all-female staff and is located where the majority of women come to shop.

Via gnn