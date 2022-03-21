PM Imran Khan Lauds Islamic Development Bank’s Humanitarian Efforts

Prime Minister Imran Khan received Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, who is in Pakistan to take part in the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Prime Minister recognized IsDB’s longstanding and trusted partnership with Pakistan and its support in diverse sectors such as Energy, Finance, Transportation, Education, and Health. He also appreciated IsDB’s support to Pakistan for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, which significantly contributed to the National Vaccination Campaign.

The Prime Minister appreciated IsDB’s initiative to support the Afghan people that direly needed humanitarian and economic help.

Dr. Al-Jasser briefed the Prime Minister on IsDB’s programmes, including the operationalization of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund that was established by the Extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM held in Islamabad on 19 December 2021.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan values its partnership with IsDB and looked forward to continued collaboration and enhanced engagement.