Sindh Govt’s E-card System Causing Delay in Disbursement of Subsidies to Farmers

The new E-card system introduced by the Sindh government is causing a delay in the disbursement of subsidies to the farmers.

Sources said that the government of Sindh, Agriculture, Supply & Prices Department has informed the Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research that they have registered more than 40,000 small farmers for availing subsidy and more are in process through E-cards system, this process is taking time due to verification of revenue department and causing a delay in disbursement of subsidy to the farmers.

Sources said that the federal cabinet last year ratified the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on subsidy on fertilizer (DAP), cotton seed and whitefly related pesticide for kharif crop 2021 on sharing basis (federal government 75 percent and provincial government 25 percent) and provincial governments agreed to use their existing subsidy disbursement mechanisms.

Punjab has already developed an E-voucher scheme and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has a coupon system. On the other hand, Balochistan is also developing its own system.

Sources said that the federal government has already released Rs. 3.89 billion to Sindh and Rs. 0.541 billion to Balochistan for the scheme. There is no additional financial liability on the part of the federal government.

As per the ECC decision, provincial governments were responsible to disburse subsidy amount and submit funds utilization certificate to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research by January 1, 2022.

It is pertinent to note that ECC last week also extended in date for subsidy disbursement to the farmers on Kharif crop during 2021 on fertilizer (DAP), cotton seed and whitefly related pesticides.