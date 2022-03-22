Chery Tiggo 8 Pro’s Locally-Assembled Units Spotted On Car Carrier [Pictures]

The launch of Chery Tiggo 8 Pro in Pakistan might happen sooner than anticipated as Gandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) has already begun shipping locally assembled units to dealerships across Pakistan.

The news came from a reliable source, who also shared the photos of a batch of SUVs loaded on a car carrier. While not mentioning the exact location, the source confirmed that the vehicles in the photos are on their way to dealerships.

Although details about the vehicle’s launch are sparse, the photos suggest that it will take place within a few weeks.

Details and Expected Price

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV set to take on Kia Sorento and Changan Oshan X7. In December 2021, GNL hosted Chery Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 8 Pro’s official reveal in Karachi, where it announced that both SUVs will be available for sale in Pakistan soon.

The Tiggo 8 Pro will have a turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 195 horsepower (hp) and 290 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox that sends power to front wheels only.

In the international market, the Tiggo 8 Pro comes in multiple trim levels, each varying in terms of safety and convenience features.

The common features include Keyless Entry and Push Start, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist, driver and passenger airbags, and a modern infotainment system.

As per market whispers, the Tiggo 8 Pro will go head-to-head with the Oshan X7 with a price tag of around Rs. 6 million. Given its features and practicality, the Tiggo 8 Pro will likely make a big splash in Pakistan.