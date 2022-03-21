Pakistan Gets its First Ever BMW iX xDrive40 EV, Here’s What it Costs

BMW Dewan Motors has sold its first iX xDrive40 SUV in Pakistan and held a ceremony to commemorate the occasion. The iX is an all-electric midsize luxury crossover SUV whose primary competitor in Pakistan is Audi e-Tron.

The xDrive40 is the base variant of the BMW iX electric vehicle (EV). It has dual electric motors that are paired to a 71 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The motors generate a combined total of 324 Horsepower (hp) and 630 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

The power goes to all-four wheels via a single-speed automatic transmission. The dual motors allow for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of around 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

BMW claims that iX xDrive40 has a range of over 400 kilometers, however, real-time road tests suggest that the range is around 350 kilometers, which can fluctuate based on traffic, climate, and road changes.

The vehicle also has fast charging. With a 150 kW DC Charger, the vehicle’s battery can go from 10 percent to 80 percent in just over 30 minutes. When asked about the charging concerns, the Regional Manager of BMW Dewan Motors Muhammad Imad stated that the company is providing charging equipment to its EV customers.

Imad added that the company has specialized technicians and tools for the maintenance of EVs, and will provide complete support to its customers. He urged urban buyers not to worry about charging infrastructure, as there are already a few outlets in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. He said that Dewan Motors plans to expand the charging network.

Price

Imad stated that the iX xDrive40 is a high-end luxury SUV with all the latest safety and convenience features and that with the current exchange rate and import duties, the SUV costs Rs. 20.4 million.

The company did not share the prices of other variants. The reason is that the company has to import its vehicles as Completely Built-Up (CBU) cars from other markets.

ALSO READ Master Auto Engineering Establishes Parts Manufacturing Plant in Faisalabad

Due to this, the prices are subject to change based on the exchange rate and tax rates at the time of purchase. Hence, there is no fixed price for BMW cars in Pakistan, and the prices are only shared with the customers.

BMW and Audi have been quite active in Pakistan lately, with the demand for luxury cars also rising in the market. The arrival of the iX SUV in Pakistan might intensify the rivalry between the German heavy hitters.