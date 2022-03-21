Proton X70 Hit With a Massive Price Hike

Al-Haj Automotive has been patiently waiting to increase the price of Proton X70. Immediately following the launch of locally assembled variants, the automaker has now revealed the revised prices for its compact SUV.

Although the price hikes are for just one model, the hike is up to Rs. 860,000 which is fairly steep. Effective immediately, the new prices of the Proton X70 are as follows:

Variants Old Prices (PKR) Revised Prices for Old Bookings (PKR) Revised Prices for New Bookings (PKR) Increase (PKR) Proton X70 Executive AWD 4,590,000 5,300,000 5,400,000 810,000 Proton X70 Premium FWD 4,890,000 5,650,000 5,750,000 860,000

Proton will soon dispatch the first batch of locally assembled X70 SUVs nationwide. It is a compact SUV that competes with Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and MG HS.

It is offered in two variants, both of which have a turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 176 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque. The 7-speed DCT automatic transmission sends the power to the front wheels or all the wheels (depending on the variant).

Proton X70 comes standard with a digital instrument cluster that displays the vehicle’s vital information, steering wheel controls, a push-start button, power-folding mirrors, a day-night rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and other advanced driver aids.

Despite its price hike, X70 remains a competitive SUV and has the potential to give its rivals a run for their money, provided that Al-Haj Automotive can keep up the supply.