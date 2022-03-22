OnePlus to Launch Feature-Rich Budget Smartwatch Soon

Rumor has it that OnePlus is now planning on expanding its Nord series into the realm of wearables, with Nord-branded wireless earbuds alongside a feature-packed smartwatch in the works.

Previously, a leaked tentative launch timeline for the upcoming OnePlus handsets revealed that the company is preparing to globally launch the OnePlus 10 Pro later this month, which will be followed by the launch of the Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord 2T, and Nord 3 a little later this year. Now, the latest report reveals the company is also interested in expanding its Nord portfolio to other categories as well, instead of limiting it to just smartphones.

According to the report, we should soon witness the launch of a OnePlus Nord smartwatch in India, expected to start at $130.

This smartwatch is expected to pack most of the key specifications found on the OnePlus Watch including a color touchscreen, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensors, a step counter, and sleep tracking. The smartwatch is also rumored to come with the usual set of Bluetooth features including push notifications and media controls via a paired smartphone.

While the marketing name of the smartwatch hasn’t been revealed, as of yet, speculations reveal that it might make a debut alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, rumored to launch in July 2022.

Given that the company has not shared any information regarding the spec sheet or the pricing of this upcoming smartwatch officially, these rumors should be taken with the pinch of salt. However, it would be interesting to see where the OnePlus Nord smartwatch will stand, with the smartwatch segment dominated by popular brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Amazfit. We expect to hear more about the spec sheet and pricing of this smartwatch in the coming days.