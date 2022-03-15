Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Will Pack Bigger Batteries [Leak]

Samsung features a long list of smartwatch lineups under its Galaxy brand. While the Galaxy Watch 4 is currently the hottest selling smart wearable device available, the company is soon planning to launch its successor – Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The series is still yet to be announced. However, some rumors have already revealed its battery capacities.

Tipster SamMobile spotted the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, model number SM-R900 with its battery carrying part, in a regulatory filing. The part has the model number EB-BR900ABY and a 276mAh battery capacity, which is slightly larger than the 247mAh battery of the Watch 4.

The larger battery size will guarantee longer battery timings for next-generation models.

Numerous leaks also point towards the inclusion of advanced health-related features, including sensors for body temperature, identification of viral symptoms, etc.

The company will start mass-producing the device by Q3 2022. No further information regarding the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 has yet been revealed but it is likely to launch sometime in August.