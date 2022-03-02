Honor Unveils Watch GS3 at MWC 2022

This year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) brought forward some diverse and impressive tech by different companies from around the globe. Alongside, its flagship Magic 4 smartphones, Honor also unveiled its next-gen GS3 smartwatch and Earbuds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. Honor Watch GS 3 was initially released in China earlier this year and offers up to 14 days of battery life through its 451mAh battery.

Build and Screen

If we talk about the build quality, the body is made from stainless steel while the strap material varies depending on the watch color. While ocean Blue and classic gold colors support Nappa leather straps, the midnight black version gets a rubber strap.

In terms of display, the smartwatch flaunts a circular 1.43″ AMOLED display, housed in a 45.9mm dial. The display has a resolution of 466 x 466 px, with a 326ppi pixel density.

The screen supports three touch operations, sliding up, down, left, or right, tap, and long press.

Features

In addition to the touch operations, Honor Watch GS 3 features two buttons for navigation that support long press, short press, double click, and similar operations. Additionally, the smartwatch packs an 8-channel photoplethysmography (PPG) heart-rate monitor that uses artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms and claims to provide 97 percent accurate heart-rate monitoring, all-night sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen saturation measurement.

With Bluetooth v5 support, the smartwatch can be connected to any smartphone to get notified of calls or messages.

Powering the Honor Watch GS3 is a 451mAh battery that is claimed to last 14 days on a single charge. However, with GPS tracking turned on, the smartwatch gets a battery life of 30 hours and can last for up to a day with 5-minutes of charge. The device packs 32MB of RAM with 4GB of internal storage.

Watch GS3 starts at €229 (~$254) for the silicone watch strap model while the Nappa leather strap variant retails for €249 (~$277).