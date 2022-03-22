PM Imran Reveals Strange Link Between Surging Divorce Rates and Social Media

The rampant obscene content on social media platforms is one of the leading causes behind the rising rates of divorce and sexual deviancy in society, Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted.

These remarks from the premier came in his keynote address in the inaugural session of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) earlier today.

ALSO READ Breaking: PAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Peshawar

During the address, PM Imran said that pornographic material has become easily accessible to everyone including children. The increase in vulgarity has destroyed the social and moral fabric of society.

Referring to the recent surge in divorce rates, sexual offenses, and child abuse incidents in the country, PM Imran said that the easy availability of obscene content on social media platforms is one of the biggest causal factors behind them.

The premier warned that Islamic values are under extreme pressure because of the culture that is permeating the society from social media platforms, urging the participants to think of ways to protect the future Muslim generations.

ALSO READ Meta in Trouble for Being Extremist Once Again

PM Imran Khan also appreciated the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for adopting a resolution that has condemned Islamophobia and declared 15 March to be observed as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The premier also slammed far-right governments and politicians all over the world for spreading Islamophobic propaganda by linking Islam to terrorism, imploring the participants to take measures to counter Islamophobia.