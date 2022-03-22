Breaking: PAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Peshawar

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 22, 2022 | 6:20 pm

An MFI-17 Super Mushak training aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Warsak Road in Peshawar after developing a technical fault moments before landing after a routine flight mission earlier today.

Search and rescue teams of the PAF immediately reached the spot of the incident to rescue the survivors and recover the wreckage of the training aircraft. Unfortunately, both pilots embraced martyrdom in the crash.

According to different reports, the training aircraft was under the Primary Flying Training (PFT) wing of the PAF and the martyred officers have been identified as Squadron Leader Asfandyar and Lieutenant Commander Zia.

On the other hand, a PAF spokesperson said that the PAF has also instituted a high-level investigation board to ascertain the cause behind the tragic event.

Last year in December, a helicopter of the Pakistan Army’s aviation division had crashed after developing a technical fault during a routine flight operation in the Siachin region.

Unfortunately, Major Irfan and Major Zeeshan—the two pilots of the aviation helicopter—had embraced martyrdom in the incident.

