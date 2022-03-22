Poco F4 is Launching Soon [Leak]

The Redmi K50 series became official in China last week and it is already set to go global. The Redmi K50 and K50 Pro are expected to be called Poco F4 and F4 Pro in the international market with minor changes in specifications.

Now an exclusive leak from tipster Mukul Sharma shows that Poco F4 is ready to hit the global market soon. He says that Xiaomi has already started mass production for the device in various European and Eurasian regions. This means that an official announcement will not be long.

[Exclusive] Serial production of the POCO F4 has begun in various European and Eurasian regions. Seems like the device is launching pretty soon now.#POCO #POCOF4 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 21, 2022

The Poco F series has always been a rebrand to the Redmi K series. This means we can expect to see the same specifications, but with minor tweaks. These tweaks usually include new color options and a Qualcomm chipset instead of MediaTek.

Other than that, we will likely see a 120Hz AMOLED display with 2K resolution, HDR10+, and 1200 nits peak brightness. A triple camera setup including 48MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses, and a 5500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC will probably be swapped out for a high-end Qualcomm chipset.

The Redmi K50 Pro has a 108MP camera instead, with Dimensity 9000 and 120W fast charging on a 5,000 mAh battery.

There is no official information from Xiaomi yet, but we will update this space with more news soon.