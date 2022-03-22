Vintage Car and Bike Rally Held in Lahore

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized a vintage car rally at Liberty Roundabout, Lahore on Sunday, as part of its ongoing Jashan-e-Baharan initiative.

A large number of citizens participated and showcased a variety of colorful, extraordinary, new, and antique cars of various models at the rally. More than 80 of the exhibits were rarities and included royal and modified models, as noted by PHA officials.

The entrants also included contemporary, vintage, and rare motorcycles.

The rally covered a stretch from Liberty Roundabout to Jilani Park and attracted a huge crowd of spectators.

It was attended by PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Additional DG Muneeb-ur-Rehman. Director Sports Amir Ibrahim, and other officials.

PHA aimed the Spring Festival at highlighting Pakistan’s culture and healthy practices, and its Chairman told the media that encouraging such activities is instrumental in preventing the youth from indulging in unproductive and misguided deeds.

Via The News