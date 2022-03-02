Check Out The New and More Powerful Suzuki Wagon R 2022 [Images]

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 was recently launched in India with slight stylistic improvements as well as some new amenities compared to the previous model.

The top variant includes a dual-tone exterior with a floating roof and black alloy wheels. On the Zxi+ versions, this dual-tone feature is only available in the red and grey variations.

The interior has a dual-toned cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen SmartPlay enabled infotainment system. This model also offers the anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic braking force distribution (EBD) as well as rear parking sensors and dual airbags. More importantly, the AMT trims now have the hill-hold assist option.

Engine

The Wagon R is available with two powertrains that are also available with the newest edition. A 1.0-L petrol engine with 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, optimized to deliver 56 bhp while on CNG.

The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque is the second engine option. The gearbox options include a five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic manual transmission (AMT).

Fuel Consumption

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) claims the fuel economy for the 1.0L variant is about 24.35 km per liter for the manual variant, while 1.0L AMT will manage 25.19 km per liter. The factory-fitted CNG variant — 1.0L MT — can go 34.05 km per kg and 1.0L Tour H3 MT will go 25.40 per liter on petrol and 34.73 km per kg on standard CNG.

According to ARAI, the fuel economy for the 1.2L Suzuki Wagon R 1.2L MT variant is 23.56 km per liter, while the 1.2L AMT model is more fuel-efficient as it can manage 24.43 kilometers per liter.

Pricing

The New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0-liter variant’s price starts at INR 539,000 (PKR 12,62,911), while the most expensive 1.2-liter model will cost INR 710,000 (PKR 16,63,574). It should be noted that it’s not only less expensive than its Pakistani variant, but better equipped as well.

