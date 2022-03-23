Pakistan Day Parade: An Experience of a Lifetime [Videos]

The mega march of armed forces is a regular feature on 23 March, when Pakistan showcases its defense and strategic capabilities with the theme “Shaad Rahy Pakistan”. The splendid march kicked off with the flypast of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force led by Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar.

Earlier, the chiefs of three armed forces arrived at the venue before Imran Khan’s entry. The parade venue echoed with loud claps when Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the venue.

Finally, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi graced the high-profile event as the guest of honor.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, and Islamabad Police marched on the parade ground. The contingent of Infantry, Air Force, Special Services Group, and Commandos, received warm applause from the audience following which the President of Pakistan inspected the parade.

#PakistanDay contingent of Special Service Group (SSG) estd. 23 March 1956 when Pakistan became the first Islamic Republic on map of the world. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/JAsgsdeCPe — Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi (@miqazi) March 23, 2022

The highlight of the parade was the newly commissioned Chinese-built fighter jet, J-10 C, considering it was its first public display in Pakistan. The flypast of J-10C, JF-17 Thunder, and F-16 delighted the audience.

Pakistan Air Force's J10c fighter jet first fly-past in #PakistanDay Parade 2022 pic.twitter.com/6KNZSN5wD8 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

Formations of fighter jets including J-10C, F-16, Mirage, Sherdils, and P-3C participated in the flypast.

During the parade, the names of Fakhr-e-Pakistan personalities were also mentioned, including Saima Saleem, a visually-impaired Foreign Office official who gave a thunderous response to India’s baseless claims at the UN General Assembly last year.

Participants of the OIC-CFM including Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, were special guests of the Pakistan Day parade.

The troops of friendly countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also took part in the parade. It was the first time Uzbek troops participated in the Pakistan Day parade.

The provincial floats represented the culture and historical places of different provinces.

#Watch Representation of Jammu and #Kashmir in the #PakistanDayParade with Hazratbal shrine shown which is present in #srinagar! Features Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Burhan Wani#PakistanDay pic.twitter.com/ewnPxfKKUO — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 23, 2022

Before the provinces, the first float was from the OIC as a special tribute to delegates of 57 countries participating in the high-profile moot in Islamabad.

A float of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with Pakistani and Chinese flags on it also displayed major CPEC projects.

A number of families of martyrs were present besides students from Balochistan and tribal districts.

At the end of the ceremony, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke to the students, urging them to get educated and play a part in the progress of their remote areas. When the students chanted slogans in favor of the Army Chief, General Bajwa said that they should raise slogans for Pakistan and not for him.

Participants also posed for pictures with the Army Chief and other officers. The Army Chief and DG ISPR also met with media representatives and discussed a number of things.