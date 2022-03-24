Zameen.com Gets Marketing & Sales Rights for Serviced Apartments in Amanah Mall

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — has been given exclusive marketing and sales rights for the serviced apartments located within Lahore’s well-known Amanah Mall that is located on Link Road – Model Town.

To this effect, a contract signing ceremony was held at Zameen.com’s head office. The agreement was signed by Zameen.com Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar and Amanah Estates Chairman Abid Butt.

Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan were also present on the occasion.

When speaking about the ceremony, Zameen.com Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque said that Amanah Mall was located at a premium location at Model Town-Link Road, and was considered to be one of the most successful trade hubs in the provincial capital.

He revealed that Amanah Estates had now introduced serviced apartments in the Amanah Mall, which presented a limited-time golden opportunity for interested investors.

Amanah Estates Chairman Abid Butt also took the time to address the event and stated that the serviced apartments being introduced in Amanah Mall were one-of-a-kind.

He further said that innovative facilities and services would be offered there, which would be at par with international standards. He added that Amanah Mall’s serviced apartments would soon come to be known as a trendsetter for similar projects in Lahore.