Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC Tipped to Launch in May

Semiconductor manufacturer, Qualcomm, announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor back in December 2021. Recently, reports from the industry claim that the company is working on the upgraded ‘Plus’ edition of the flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Speculations suggest that Qualcomm’s rumored chip, with the part number SM8475, may make an official debut as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC. A reliable tipster Yogesh Brar has recently shared the launch timeline of Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset.

While the previously launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was built on Samsung’s 4nm process, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be based on TSMC’s 4nm semiconductor fabrication process. Rumors further suggest that the Plus edition will be more efficient than the regular version.

The leaked roadmap suggests that Qualcomm will be announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ in early May. The US-based chip manufacturer is also expected to unveil the new Snapdragon 700-series around the same time. Some of the brands that are expected to launch the first smartphones powered by the SD8G1+ include Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, scheduled to launch later this year, are also expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, under the hood.