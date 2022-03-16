Here’s How Much Xiaomi’s Flagship Phones Will Cost

After over two months, the Chinese manufacturer has finally launched the flagship Xiaomi 12 series in the international markets. The smartphone will soon be available across Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America and might later come to other regions as well. The series includes three models, the vanilla Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and the entry-level 12X.

If we talk about the pricing, the ultra-premium Xiaomi 12 Pro will start somewhere around $1,000/€1,000 for an 8/256GB trim. However, a version with 12/256GB of RAM will also be available soon enough. The Mi 11 Pro never reached global markets, so we can’t compare prices.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12 will start at $750/€800 for the base 8/128GB variant. There will also be an 8/256GB and a 12/256GB configuration. Additionally, the Mi 11 base variant of 8/128GB storage will cost €50 more.

Coming to the Xiaomi 12X, it houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset at the helm and will start at $650/€700 for the 8/128GB unit. It also comes with an upgraded option, which doubles the storage to 256GB.

Furthermore, all three models have arrived in colors of Gray, Purple, and Blue. Buying any of the three Xiaomi 12 models will get you three months of free YouTube Premium, giving you the option to watch ad-free videos as well as download some for offline viewing. Along with this, YouTube Music Premium is also included in the subscription.

As expected, the rumored Xiaomi 12 Ultra remains just a rumor. But we did get a trio of wearables: the Xiaomi Watch S1 and S1 Active and the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro.